PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Town to host memorial for newborn girl found dead in garbage truck

Police in Ohio are investigating after the body of a newborn girl was found in the back of a garbage truck. (Credit: WBNS via CNN Newsource)
By WBNS Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WBNS) - Police in Plain City, Ohio, are trying to unravel a mystery.

The body of a newborn girl with her umbilical cord still attached was found in the back of a garbage truck last Thursday.

The identity of the mother or father is unknown, as well as where the infant was born or died.

Nadia Melescchuk has called Plain City, Ohio, her home for over 30 years, but she says Thursday’s tragedy shook the small town.

“It was so brutal,” she said.

Plain City Police Chief Dale McKee said no matter where the baby girl was from, she will forever be part of the community.

“I said from Day 1, I felt like this baby never had a proper life. So the one thing I wanted to do and one thing the community wanted to do is make sure that this baby had a proper burial,” he said.

Thanks to community donations, the town will be hosting a memorial Saturday at the Ferguson Funeral Home, followed by a burial at Forest Grove Cemetery. McKee said this was a joint collaboration from multiple village agencies coming together.

“This is the Plain City I know. I’ve been here 27 years. I’ve seen Plain City do this so many times and just want to help out,” he said.

Mayor Jody Carny said as a mother, she mourns with her community.

“You want to hope that everybody has a good life. In reality, there are some people out there that do not have good situations or people or family to turn to,” she said.

Carney said if you find yourself in a difficult situation as a new parent, there are resources in the community for support.

“I think our local churches are really good resources along with we have daily needs assistance, which may help young mothers that may not have a support system to finding the resources,” she said.

“Babies are precious. They are a gift from God,” Melescchuk said.

As of Wednesday evening, the investigation in the death was ongoing.

Police are reaching out to the public in hopes of receiving information about the possible parents and uncovering what happened.

Copyright 2023 WBNS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
A 25-year-old man died after he was shot inside a home in Dallas early Wednesday morning.
Man dies after shooting inside Gaston County home, suspect arrested
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
‘It’s beyond cruel’: Inside an N.C. wilderness therapy program for teens
stock photo.
Indictment: 4 face federal charges for $17m bank fraud scheme

Latest News

1 seriously injured after crash involving tractor-trailer closes west Charlotte road
Busy Cabarrus County road closed due to downed tree
‘Not going to rest’: Family members frustrated with lack of answers in Beatties Ford shooting
Rock Hill man accused of killing two, injuring 3-year-old in crash denied bond
Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around...
Tornadoes tear through northwest Texas town, killing 4 people and causing widespread damage