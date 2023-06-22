Rain chances decrease, temperatures warm back up heading into the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As our very wet week comes to a close, rain chances will decrease into the weekend as temperatures lift back to summertime norms!

Friday: Scattered showers and storms, warmer.

Weekend: Warm, widely scattered storms.

Next Week: Starting with scattered storms.

After an active week where parts of the area picked up upwards of 4-6 inches of rain, rain chances are finally about to decrease and temperatures will warm back up.

Rain chances over the next few days (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Friday will start with early morning showers and some patchy dense fog as temperatures bottom out in the mid 60s.

Scattered storms will then be possible for the afternoon and evening hours, but it won’t be a washout. High temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 80s!

Weekend Outlook: We’ll see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures this weekend! Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday with scattered storms by the afternoon and evening hours. By Sunday afternoon, highs will close in on the 90-degree mark. Only a very stray shower chance in the forecast for the second half of the weekend.

Our next cold front arrives on Monday, which will bring the next best chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Tropical Update: We now have two Tropical Storms in the Atlantic, the newest formed being “Cindy.” Fortunately, no local impacts are expected.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

