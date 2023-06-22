PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rain chances decrease, temperatures warm back up heading into the weekend

Temperatures will get back up toward summertime norms this weekend.
After a wet week, rain chances are dropping off into the weekend.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As our very wet week comes to a close, rain chances will decrease into the weekend as temperatures lift back to summertime norms!

  • Friday: Scattered showers and storms, warmer.
  • Weekend: Warm, widely scattered storms.
  • Next Week: Starting with scattered storms.

After an active week where parts of the area picked up upwards of 4-6 inches of rain, rain chances are finally about to decrease and temperatures will warm back up.

Rain chances over the next few days
Rain chances over the next few days(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Friday will start with early morning showers and some patchy dense fog as temperatures bottom out in the mid 60s.

Scattered storms will then be possible for the afternoon and evening hours, but it won’t be a washout. High temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 80s!

Weekend Outlook: We’ll see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures this weekend! Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday with scattered storms by the afternoon and evening hours. By Sunday afternoon, highs will close in on the 90-degree mark. Only a very stray shower chance in the forecast for the second half of the weekend.

Our next cold front arrives on Monday, which will bring the next best chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Tropical Update: We now have two Tropical Storms in the Atlantic, the newest formed being “Cindy.” Fortunately, no local impacts are expected.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The fire happened at a home on Hickory Grove Road near Belmont.
5 dogs killed, firefighter injured in Gaston County house fire
American Airlines cabin crew reported sickness from fumes prior to departure.
American Airlines cabin crew report sickness from odor
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts as Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) looks on in the...
Charlotte Hornets select Alabama’s Miller with No. 2 pick in NBA Draft
Swannie has been a member of the Ocean Lakes Community for 20 years
Beloved community swan critically injured in alleged act of animal cruelty at Ocean Lakes Campground

Latest News

Rain chances decrease, temperatures warm back up heading into the weekend
First Alert Weather Day: More rain until a drier, sunnier Sunday
Rain continues, some rumbles of thunder possible.
First Alert Weather Day: Showers continues throughout the weekend until Sunday
‘I think it should be bulldozed down’: Flooded Kannapolis community located in floodplain