‘Not going to rest’: Family members frustrated with lack of answers in Beatties Ford shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday marks three years since a mass shooting unfolded in north Charlotte.

Police said on June 22, 2020, shooters sprayed around 150 rounds into a crowd of about 400 people during a block party.

Three years after the fact, the incident is still under investigation and loved ones are stuck with many unanswered questions.

Four people - Christopher Gleaton, Dairyon Stevenson, Kelly Miller and Jamaa Cassell - were killed in the shooting.

A plaque has since been put up at the corner of Beatties Ford and Catherine Simmons Avenue in their memories.

One of the victims’ father said he has grown frustrated with the investigation, and hasn’t received a call from CMPD in more than two years.

“Until we find out who did this here, can we get better results from what we are getting, or can we get a little bit more respect than what we’re getting?” he asked. “I’m not going to rest until somebody comes and tells me what happened to my son.”

There are plans to remember the four killed with a family event this weekend. It will be held at the site of the shooting from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with any information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

