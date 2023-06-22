PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Not going to rest’: Family members frustrated with lack of answers in Beatties Ford shooting

Thursday marks three years since a mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte.
Thursday marks three years since a mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte.
By Faith Alford
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday marks three years since a mass shooting unfolded in north Charlotte.

Police said on June 22, 2020, shooters sprayed around 150 rounds into a crowd of about 400 people during a block party.

Three years after the fact, the incident is still under investigation and loved ones are stuck with many unanswered questions.

Four people - Christopher Gleaton, Dairyon Stevenson, Kelly Miller and Jamaa Cassell - were killed in the shooting.

A plaque has since been put up at the corner of Beatties Ford and Catherine Simmons Avenue in their memories.

One of the victims’ father said he has grown frustrated with the investigation, and hasn’t received a call from CMPD in more than two years.

“Until we find out who did this here, can we get better results from what we are getting, or can we get a little bit more respect than what we’re getting?” he asked. “I’m not going to rest until somebody comes and tells me what happened to my son.”

There are plans to remember the four killed with a family event this weekend. It will be held at the site of the shooting from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with any information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Related: 3 years later: Community prepares to remember the ‘Beatties Ford Four′

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
‘It’s beyond cruel’: Inside an N.C. wilderness therapy program for teens
A 25-year-old man died after he was shot inside a home in Dallas early Wednesday morning.
Man dies after shooting inside Gaston County home, suspect arrested
stock photo.
Indictment: 4 face federal charges for $17m bank fraud scheme

Latest News

1 seriously injured after crash involving tractor-trailer closes west Charlotte road
‘Not going to rest’: Family members frustrated with lack of answers in Beatties Ford shooting
Rock Hill man accused of killing two, injuring 3-year-old in crash denied bond
Mooresville Road is closed at Earnhardt Lake Road while crews work to remove a downed tree.
Busy Cabarrus County road closed due to downed tree