Livingstone College to revive children’s book festival on Saturday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a society where cell phones and video games are commanding young people’s attention, Livingstone College wants to reinforce the message that reading is still fundamental.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Livingstone is reviving its Children’s Book Festival on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the front lawn. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Walls Center on campus, located at 800 West Thomas St.

“I am excited that we are able to host the Children’s Book Festival again,” said Deborah Johnson, book festival organizer and UNCF director for Livingstone College. “As an institution of higher education, it is our desire to assist with literacy in our communities and to ensure that children have the tools necessary for success – and books are one of those tools.”

According to the Education Testing Services, the more reading materials in a home, the higher students are in reading proficiency. Children who do more reading at home are also better readers and have higher math scores.

The first Livingstone College Children’s Book Festival was held in April 1991 and was designed to create an appreciation and love for books and reading. “Over the past 32 years, that mission has never changed,” Johnson said.

The event, open to the public, is ideal for children ages 3 to 12 years old and will feature Tyca the Clown and other entertainment.

The children will receive free books as well as free refreshments.

“There’s just something about holding or having a book of your own,” Johnson said.

For more information, call Deborah Johnson at (704) 216-6118 or James Davis at (704) 797-0210.

