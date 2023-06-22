PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Giant seaweed blob on Florida beaches could contain flesh-eating bacteria, researchers say

The giant seaweed blob can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate,...
The giant seaweed blob can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate, which can cause flesh-eating infections.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers said the giant seaweed blob piling up on the Florida coast could be carrying illness-inducing bacteria.

Sargassum can serve as a marine habitat while adrift at sea, but as it reaches the shore, it picks up everything in its path, including plastic and debris.

Researchers said that combined with the Florida sun can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate, which can cause flesh-eating infections.

There is good news, though. Scientists have not found any of the flesh-eating bacteria in the sargassum samples they tested, but they warn that it could still be present in the water.

Experts advise people to stay away from clumps of sargassum and not to swim in waters that appear filthy.

The bacteria can enter through minor wounds like cuts, scrapes or scratches.

While infections are rare, it can be severe.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
‘It’s beyond cruel’: Inside an N.C. wilderness therapy program for teens
A 25-year-old man died after he was shot inside a home in Dallas early Wednesday morning.
Man dies after shooting inside Gaston County home, suspect arrested
stock photo.
Indictment: 4 face federal charges for $17m bank fraud scheme

Latest News

1 seriously injured after crash involving tractor-trailer closes west Charlotte road
Busy Cabarrus County road closed due to downed tree
‘Not going to rest’: Family members frustrated with lack of answers in Beatties Ford shooting
Rock Hill man accused of killing two, injuring 3-year-old in crash denied bond
Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around...
Tornadoes tear through northwest Texas town, killing 4 people and causing widespread damage