First Alert Weather Day: More rain until a drier, sunnier Sunday

Rain continues, some rumbles of thunder possible.
For the balance of today expect steady light to moderate rainfall along with some rumbles of thunder at times.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The persistent rainfall that we have had all week will gradually wind down as we head into the weekend. By Saturday, there will still be chances for afternoon thunderstorms, but Sunday is on track to be dry and pleasant.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Rain continues, some rumbles of thunder possible
  • Friday: PM scattered showers and storms
  • Saturday: AM sunshine, PM scattered storms
  • Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, warmer
The pesky upper-low that has kept showers and thunderstorms in the forecast all week will continue to keep the wet and stormy conditions in our area through Friday.

For the balance of today expect steady light to moderate rainfall along with some rumbles of thunder at times. With the cloud cover and the rain, highs will remain cool in the lower 70s.

In addition to the rainfall that we have already received, another one to two-plus inches of rainfall will be possible through tonight; a Flood Watch is in effect for our entire area through this evening.

Rain will continue tonight, and some areas of patchy fog will develop after midnight. Lows will range from the 50s in the mountains to the 60s across the Piedmont.

For the first half of our Friday more showers and storms can be expected but we should get some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

On Saturday there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon; otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.

We will finally get a chance to dry out on Sunday. Sunday will be the prettiest day of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

