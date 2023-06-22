PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day: Showers to continue off-and-on through Thursday

Rainfall could be heavy at times.
A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of North Carolina through Thursday evening.
By Amy Sweezey
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for the rest of Thursday.

  • Thursday: On and off showers, heavy at times
  • Flood Watch: 1-2″ of additional rain possible
  • Temperatures: Still in the 70s, but 80s return Friday

Several rounds of light to moderate rain will push through today as a stubborn area of low pressure remains in place overhead. Once that Low loses its grip, the clouds will clear, the rain will diminish, and temperatures will climb just in time for the weekend!

Forecast over the next few days
Forecast over the next few days(WBTV First Alert Weather)

In the spots where a bit of sun breaks through late Thursday, a few thunderstorms will develop mainly east of Charlotte. Stanly, Union, Lancaster, Anson, Richmond, and Chesterfield counties should be on the lookout for that possibility.

The rest of the area will remain mostly cloudy with showers pushing from southeast to northwest.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Amy Sweezey

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
A 25-year-old man died after he was shot inside a home in Dallas early Wednesday morning.
Man dies after shooting inside Gaston County home, suspect arrested
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
‘It’s beyond cruel’: Inside an N.C. wilderness therapy program for teens
stock photo.
Indictment: 4 face federal charges for $17m bank fraud scheme

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Rain sticks around in forecast, Flood Watch still in effect
Over a month after shooting a passenger on a CATS bus, driver David Fullard sat down with WBTV...
“I could have died”: CATS bus driver involved in May 18 shootout speaks out
A new cold front, perhaps with more showers and strong storms, could impact the WBTV viewing...
First Alert Weather Days: Flood Watch remains in effect until Thursday
First Alert Weather Days are in place through the rest of Wednesday and all of Thursday due to...
Wednesday evening, June 21, weather update for Charlotte area