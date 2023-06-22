First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for the rest of Thursday, as a Flood Watch is in effect for the area through the evening hours due to excessive rainfall.

Thursday: On and off showers, heavy at times

Flood Watch: 1-2″ of additional rain possible

Temperatures: Still in the 70s, but 80s return Friday

Several rounds of light to moderate rain will push through today as a stubborn area of low pressure remains in place overhead. An additional one to two-plus inches of rain are expected.

Thursday is another First Alert Weather Day, as a Flood Watch remains in effect through the evening. (Source: WBTV)

Once that low loses its grip, the clouds will clear, the rain will diminish, and temperatures will climb just in time for the weekend!

In the spots where a bit of sun breaks through late Thursday, a few thunderstorms will develop mainly east of Charlotte. Stanly, Union, Lancaster, Anson, Richmond, and Chesterfield counties should be on the lookout for that possibility.

The rest of the area will remain mostly cloudy with showers pushing from southeast to northwest.

- Meteorologist Amy Sweezey

