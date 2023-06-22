Charlotte’s constant development may worsen storm conditions, flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some parts of the Charlotte Metro area have seen major flooding in the last week.

Although conditions have become less severe, John Wendel with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services says it only takes inches of rain for that to change.

“We always say, ‘where it rains, it could possibly flood,’” said Wendel.

He explained that the ground is saturated due to recent storms passing through. If the future holds for more heavy rain, flooding can happen fast.

“I think we’re okay, but there’s always that one thunderstorm that produces a lot of rain too fast,” Wendel said.

He added it’s not only the short-term impacts of these current weather patterns he’s noted. Wendel said the development across Charlotte, coupled with climate change making rainfall longer and heavier, could make flooding more severe in the future.

“The more asphalt you have, the cement you have, the more rooftops you have, there’s more water going into our creeks,” he said.

He explained that more and more of these impervious surfaces and less natural elements soaking up the water could lead to a more severe weather impact overall.

However, they do have mitigation tactics in place, including planting trees and moving vulnerable homes.

The water that accumulates in the creeks can overflow into roadways. Wendel warns people not to drive through floodwater, as drivers never know if there are potholes or downed power lines beneath the water.

To be extra prepared, Wendel said people can get emergency insurance for flooding ahead of the peak of hurricane season.

Rain and creek levels can always be checked on the stormwater services website.

