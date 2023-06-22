Charlotte Hornets hold No. 2 pick in tonight’s NBA Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets will be on the clock in just hours as they prepare to make the second-overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

The Hornets are widely-expected to select either Alabama’s Brandon Miller, or G-League Ignite alum Scoot Henderson. Charlotte has also been rumored to be listening to potential trade offers.

If the Hornets keep the second pick, it will be their highest draft pick since 2012 when the then Bobcats took Michael Kidd-Gilchrist out of Kentucky. They picked second twice before that, taking Alonzo Mourning and Emeka Okafor in 1992 and 2004, respectively.

After struggling to draft for the first part of the past decade, Charlotte has hit on some quality selections in recent years, landing the likes of LaMelo Ball, P.J. Washington and Mark Williams.

Despite the encouraging recent first-round choices, the Hornets have also been known to swing and miss on premium picks.

Kidd-Gilchrist was solid during his early years in Charlotte, but never quite lived up to expectations. Cody Zeller proved to be a useful role player, but didn’t live up to the billing of a No. 4 overall pick. And Adam Morrison, who was taken third overall in 2006, was essentially a total flop.

Two of those three picks were made by former General Manager Rich Cho, who was fired in 2018.

The more recent draft picks, who have been more successful, were chosen by current GM Mitch Kupchak, who once again, will have a key role in making the final decision on Thursday night.

Miller, a forward, is coming off an All-American season at Alabama, and was given numerous honors. He is an impressive scorer, and a 38 percent three-point shooter, and has a tall frame at 6′9,” which should serve him well in the NBA.

Henderson, meanwhile, is perhaps the most athletic player in the draft, and spent the past two seasons as a standout point guard for the G-League’s Ignite team.

Either player would presumably come in and give the Hornets some much-needed help on the offensive end.

The NBA Draft is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.

