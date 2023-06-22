CATS to continue bus service into Union County, route could be modified

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - CATS express bus route service down Highway 74 could soon be reduced in Union County if local funding is not provided, the transit system said.

The Union County Board of Commissioners voted this week to continue funding the express service, extending its partnership with CATS.

The county asked local jurisdictions to aid in the funding, and as of now, only Indian Trail has committed to helping fund the bus route. As a result, CATS will continue to make a stop in the town.

Prior to the board’s vote on Monday, CATS had said it would be discontinuing its service to Union County altogether.

The City of Monroe has not yet decided if it will fund the route. If it does, the express service will remain unchanged with stops in both Monroe and Indian Trail. If not, CATS will not make any stops in the city.

CATS said that if the route has to be modified due to Monroe not providing funds, the change will go into effect on Oct. 2, 2023.

The Union Towne Center Park & Ride would be the final stop on the route if it does not continue into Monroe.

