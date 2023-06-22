PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Case dogs’ putting pressure on animal shelter as population continues to grow

“It just doesn’t feel like we’re making any headway at all,” Melissa Knicely, with Animal Care and Control, said.
The case dogs are treated as evidence in criminal cases against their owners. These cases can range from dogfighting to hoarding to abuse.
By Ron Lee
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte animal shelter is facing a crisis: too many dogs coming in and not enough homes for all of them.

There’s also another issue many may not be familiar with - case dogs.

These animals are evidence in criminal cases that are taking up precious kennel space for months, sometimes longer.

“It just doesn’t feel like we’re making any headway at all,” Melissa Knicely, with Animal Care and Control, said.

Not too long ago there were celebrations at the animal shelter. A record number of dogs and cats were adopted, none of them in fear of being taken to the back room where they wouldn’t come out of.

But those days seem like a lifetime ago.

“You come to work and you try to get through your job and you try not to let the emotions affect you too badly,” Knicely said.

The shelter is at max capacity. Sometimes entire families of dogs share the same kennel.

Like an onion, there are many layers to what’s going on here. There’s not enough places to put the animals, more animals are coming through the doors than being adopted out and there are the long-termers.

“That is causing a lot of the space crisis,” said Knicely

The case dogs are treated as evidence in criminal cases against their owners. These cases can range from dogfighting to hoarding to abuse.

“You’re waiting on court dates to come, literally the animals are just sitting here,” Knicely said.

Some of these dogs have been in these kennels for over a year - isolated and alone - waiting for the justice system to get to their turn. Most of the time the person responsible for the animals being in the shelter is roaming free.

“Over half of the lost dog kennels are being used for cases and for rabies quarantine,” Knicely said.

It’s a problem that is literally life and death. The case dogs need to be held for court, but if there’s no more room and nowhere to put animals coming into the shelter, the reality is cold and dire.

“It could absolutely cost other animals their lives for sure,” Knicely said.

The key is to get these animals out of the shelter and into loving homes, including foster homes.

It’s not just individuals stepping up to help. Businesses like Hounds Town, which run boarding and day camps for dogs, have opened up their doors to help take the pressure off overworked shelters.

Hounds Town is currently fostering two dogs until they can find homes for them.

“It would be a great time to start and take on this challenge,” Hounds Town owner Julia De Oliveira said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A 25-year-old man died after he was shot inside a home in Dallas early Wednesday morning.
Man dies after shooting inside Gaston County home, suspect arrested
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
‘It’s beyond cruel’: Inside an N.C. wilderness therapy program for teens

Latest News

Charlotte’s constant development may worsen storm conditions, flooding
5 dogs killed, firefighter injured in Gaston County house fire
These animals are evidence in criminal cases that are taking up precious kennel space for...
‘Case dogs’ putting pressure on animal shelter as population continues to grow
There are concerns that continued development could lead to worse flooding in Charlotte in the...
Charlotte’s constant development may worsen storm conditions, flooding
The fire happened at a home on Hickory Grove Road near Belmont.
5 dogs killed, firefighter injured in Gaston County house fire