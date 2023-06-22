Buzz In The City: Story of the Hornets upcoming NBA Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -We’re on your side tonight with hope for a better future.

Just about two months ago the Carolinas were buzzing. Who would the Carolina Panthers take with the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft? We knew it would be a quarterback. We just didn’t know who it would be, who would be the new face of the franchise? The answer is Bryce Young.

“I still feel a lot of emotions. Right now, it’s still surreal. Everything is still fresh and new. I’m trying to live in the moment and embrace this process. I’m here right now and doing this, but obviously the next step is getting to work and doing everything I can to try to help this team out,” says Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers Quarterback.

Help this team out, help them win. It’s what the Panthers want, it’s what the fans want. It’s what we as sports fans are starving for in the Charlotte area a good team. So, we hope Bryce can help the Panthers. But who’s going to help the Hornets?

We’re about to find out. The NBA Draft is tomorrow night. Charlotte doesn’t have the first pick, but it has the second. So, the Hornets have a high potential of landing a game changer. General Manager Mitch Kupchak will be the one making the call and he talked about it today.

“We are closer to a point in time where we would consider fit. But we’re not that team that’s been in the playoffs for three or four years. And you know, you’re looking to tweak our roster and look for the best fit when we’re not at that place right now. So, our decision, you know, is going to remain to be looking for the player that we think is going to have the best overall career.” said Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak.

He mentioned they haven’t been in the playoffs. Yeah, it’s been a struggle. Let’s just go back to 2010. In the 13 seasons since the Hornets have been in Charlotte, they’ve won 390 games. They’ve lost 561. They’ve had three winning seasons and two playoff appearances. If you’ve been here awhile you know this was not always the case. Go back to the 90s and early 2000s. The old Charlotte Coliseum was a rocking place. Almost always packed and the team was good and winning a lot.

“Not to be cliché, it was magical, it was electric. This whole town unified behind a common goal and that was back in this team.”

And the records back then were a lot different. In the ten years before the defection of the franchise to New Orleans, the Hornets won 446 games. Lost 342. In 9 of ten years, they were 500 or better and then went to the playoffs 7 times. It was a magical time. But since the NBA came back to Charlotte first as the Bobcats then the Hornets it’s been a struggle.

And the draft hasn’t always helped. There have been some number one picks that just haven’t worked out. Sean May, Adam Morrison, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Cody Zeller. But they haven’t picked this high number two very often. Three years ago, the Hornets picked third and they landed a rising star in LaMelo Ball. Now, the trick is to give him a new running mate.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball up court while guarded by Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) (Jacob Kupferman | AP)

“So, you know, we would have preferred to be playing, but the last six weeks have been a lot of travel and bringing in a lot of players. A lot of film work, you know, our scouts have been in twice. And, you know, we’re a day away from a very exciting day in this franchise’s history.”

The number one pick belongs to the San Antonio Spurs. There doesn’t seem to be much debate. They will take Victor Wembanyama from France. As for the Hornets it’s clear it’s coming down to two players. Scoot Henderson who played in basketball’s minor league last year. Or Brandon Miller who played last year for Alabama.

“So even if we know what we’re going to do today, or even tomorrow, during the morning, you know, we will hope to keep it quiet. You know, because you never know what might happen in the moments leading up to the draft that might change something.”

Most think it will be Miller in the end. We’ll all find out tomorrow night.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.