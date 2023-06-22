Busy Cabarrus County road closed due to downed tree

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy Cabarrus County highway is currently closed after a tree fell and blocked the road.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, Mooresville Road is closed at Earnhardt Lake Road after the tree came down shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies said nobody was injured in the incident, and that crews are working to clear the roadway.

The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said the road is expected to reopen by noon.

Drivers are asked to follow the directions of on-scene personnel.

Those driving in the area can view WBTV’s real-time traffic map here.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.