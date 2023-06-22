PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Busy Cabarrus County road closed due to downed tree

Mooresville Road is closed at Earnhardt Lake Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy Cabarrus County highway is currently closed after a tree fell and blocked the road.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, Mooresville Road is closed at Earnhardt Lake Road after the tree came down shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies said nobody was injured in the incident, and that crews are working to clear the roadway.

The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said the road is expected to reopen by noon.

Drivers are asked to follow the directions of on-scene personnel.

Those driving in the area can view WBTV’s real-time traffic map here.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
‘It’s beyond cruel’: Inside an N.C. wilderness therapy program for teens
A 25-year-old man died after he was shot inside a home in Dallas early Wednesday morning.
Man dies after shooting inside Gaston County home, suspect arrested
stock photo.
Indictment: 4 face federal charges for $17m bank fraud scheme

Latest News

1 seriously injured after crash involving tractor-trailer closes west Charlotte road
1 seriously injured after crash involving tractor-trailer closes west Charlotte road
1 seriously injured after crash involving tractor-trailer closes west Charlotte road
All CATS transportation services will be free on Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.
CATS to offer free services on Monday in observance of Juneteenth
Traffic was light around midday on the Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.
NCDOT says Huntersville intersection has been improved by recent changes