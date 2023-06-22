PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
5 dogs killed, firefighter injured in Gaston County house fire

The blaze broke out Thursday morning on Hickory Grove Road.
Five dogs were killed and a firefighter was hurt in a house fire in Belmont on Thursday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Five dogs were killed and a firefighter was hurt in a Gaston County house fire on Thursday morning.

According to county officials, the fire broke out in the 800 block of Hickory Grove Road in Belmont just after 9 a.m.

Firefighters were on scene within minutes of the 911 call, and after extinguishing the fire, found five dogs inside the home. None of them survived.

Officials said a Belmont firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gaston County emergency and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Several fire departments responded to the blaze.

