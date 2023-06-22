PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

$25K reward offered in 2020 murder of Gastonia man

Officers said they found the 24-year-old on a couch with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.
The governor's office is offering a reward in connection with the 2020 murder of a Gastonia man.
The governor's office is offering a reward in connection with the 2020 murder of a Gastonia man.(Live 5)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A reward is being offered to find the person or persons responsible for the murder of a Gastonia man in 2020.

According to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Gavin Alexander Plyler’s murderer.

On May 5, 2020, police say Plyler’s home on East Park Avenue was shot into “numerous times.”

Officers said they found the 24-year-old on a couch with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 866-6890 or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
A 25-year-old man died after he was shot inside a home in Dallas early Wednesday morning.
Man dies after shooting inside Gaston County home, suspect arrested
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
‘It’s beyond cruel’: Inside an N.C. wilderness therapy program for teens
stock photo.
Indictment: 4 face federal charges for $17m bank fraud scheme

Latest News

Kannapolis community continuing to grapple with flood damage
Kannapolis community continuing to grapple with flood damage
1 seriously injured after crash involving tractor-trailer closes west Charlotte road
Busy Cabarrus County road closed due to downed tree
‘Not going to rest’: Family members frustrated with lack of answers in Beatties Ford shooting
Rock Hill man accused of killing two, injuring 3-year-old in crash denied bond