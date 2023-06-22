$25K reward offered in 2020 murder of Gastonia man

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A reward is being offered to find the person or persons responsible for the murder of a Gastonia man in 2020.

According to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Gavin Alexander Plyler’s murderer.

On May 5, 2020, police say Plyler’s home on East Park Avenue was shot into “numerous times.”

Officers said they found the 24-year-old on a couch with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 866-6890 or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

