1 seriously injured after crash involving tractor-trailer closes west Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed a west Charlotte road on Thursday morning.

The collision happened just after 2 a.m. on Tuckaseegee Road near Mulberry Church Road when a sedan appeared to have slid underneath the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the sedan was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters.

Medic said the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Drivers traveling in the area can take Forestbrook Drive to Queen City Drive, then get on Sloan Drive and take that back to Tuckaseegee Road.

In addition to the shutdown of Tuckaseegee Road, lanes were also closed on Mulberry Church Road.

