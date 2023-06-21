Rock Hill man accused of killing two, injuring 3-year-old in crash to appear in court

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Just over two weeks since a crash killed two people and seriously injured a 3-year-old, the 19-year-old driver is due in court on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, Christopher Mullis was driving a pickup truck on Homestead Road in Rock Hill on June 3 when he hit a man and his son on a lawnmower.

The man, identified by the coroner’s office as 32-year-old Christopher Kernaghan, died due to his injuries.

His 3-year-old son was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is recovering.

Officials also said a 13-year-old girl, Jessie Purser, was inside the truck during the crash and was ejected from the back seat.

Troopers said the collision happened after Mullis drove off the road and hit the lawnmower.

Mullis was arrested and charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and one count of felony driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury, according to online jail records.

He remains in jail and is expected to ask for a bond amount during Wednesday’s appearance.

