PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rock Hill man accused of killing two, injuring 3-year-old in crash to appear in court

Christopher Mullis is accused of driving a truck during a crash that killed two people.
Christopher Mullis is facing three charges following a deadly crash this past weekend in Rock...
Christopher Mullis is facing three charges following a deadly crash this past weekend in Rock Hill.(Source: York County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Just over two weeks since a crash killed two people and seriously injured a 3-year-old, the 19-year-old driver is due in court on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, Christopher Mullis was driving a pickup truck on Homestead Road in Rock Hill on June 3 when he hit a man and his son on a lawnmower.

The man, identified by the coroner’s office as 32-year-old Christopher Kernaghan, died due to his injuries.

His 3-year-old son was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is recovering.

Officials also said a 13-year-old girl, Jessie Purser, was inside the truck during the crash and was ejected from the back seat.

Troopers said the collision happened after Mullis drove off the road and hit the lawnmower.

Mullis was arrested and charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and one count of felony driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury, according to online jail records.

He remains in jail and is expected to ask for a bond amount during Wednesday’s appearance.

Related: Child injured in deadly lawnmower crash on the road to recovery

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge on Howard Gap River over the North Pacolet River in Polk County was damaged by...
North Carolina bridge closed indefinitely after flood damage
An apparent funnel cloud appeared over Lake Norman in the Cornelius area on Monday evening.
Apparent funnel cloud forms over Lake Norman, flash flooding reported Monday night
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
‘It’s beyond cruel’: Inside an N.C. wilderness therapy program for teens
Police are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.
Police investigating deadly shooting in North Charlotte
Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting into a Charlotte apartment complex on...
Police searching for suspect accused of shooting into east Charlotte apartment complex

Latest News

Man dies after shooting inside Gaston County home, police say
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old NC boy
A 25-year-old man died after he was shot inside a home in Dallas early Wednesday morning.
Man dies after shooting inside Gaston County home, police say
Robert Paul Walker Jr.
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old NC boy