Police: Two 14-year-olds hurt in Gastonia shooting, no arrests yet

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Gastonia, authorities said.

According to Gastonia Police, the initial call for the shooting happened around 4:48 p.m. at the corner of Laurel Lane and Quail Woods Road.

Once at the scene, officers found the two boys suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still searching for any potential suspects in the case and have yet to identify anyone who may be responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

