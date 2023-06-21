PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Two 14-year-olds hurt in Gastonia shooting, no arrests yet

The boys were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Gastonia, authorities said.

According to Gastonia Police, the initial call for the shooting happened around 4:48 p.m. at the corner of Laurel Lane and Quail Woods Road.

Once at the scene, officers found the two boys suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still searching for any potential suspects in the case and have yet to identify anyone who may be responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge on Howard Gap River over the North Pacolet River in Polk County was damaged by...
North Carolina bridge closed indefinitely after flood damage
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
‘It’s beyond cruel’: Inside an N.C. wilderness therapy program for teens
stock photo.
Indictment: 4 face federal charges for $17m bank fraud scheme
An apparent funnel cloud appeared over Lake Norman in the Cornelius area on Monday evening.
Apparent funnel cloud forms over Lake Norman, flash flooding reported Monday night
WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner sits down with House Speaker Tim Moore.
Exclusive: Moore breaks silence, responds to lawsuit allegations

Latest News

‘Listen to the people’: Huntersville residents voice concerns at Lagoona Bay public hearing
Man dies after shooting inside Gaston County home, police say
Rock Hill man accused of killing two, injuring 3-year-old in crash to appear in court
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old NC boy
The machine was stolen from a construction site off Startown Road in Lincoln County on Monday...
Construction equipment stolen from Lincoln County job site