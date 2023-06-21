PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police search for person who shot 2 teens in Gastonia

The boys were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police have since said the teens told them they did not know the shooter and don’t know why this happened.
By Nikki Hauser and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Gastonia, authorities said.

According to Gastonia Police, the initial call for the shooting happened around 4:48 p.m. at the corner of Laurel Lane and Quail Woods Road.

Once at the scene, officers found the two boys suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

“They had no idea who shot them or why so we don’t know if we’re looking for one suspect, two suspects, we don’t know if there’s a car involved. Right now we don’t have a whole lot,” explained Rick Goodale, public information officer for the Gastonia Police Department.

Angel Defreitas, a neighbor who was doors down from the shooting, said he didn’t think much of the commotion until he learned it was two 14-year-olds.

“That’s the sad part about it,” he said, adding he hopes the shooter is caught. “There’s no way you can get away with shooting two young people whose whole futures will probably change from this point on.”

Police are still searching for any potential suspects in the case and have yet to identify anyone who may be responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

