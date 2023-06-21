Police: Burger King shooting leaves 1 injured in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday night in Salisbury, authorities said.

According to Salisbury police, the shooting took place at a Burger King on the 800 block in Innes Street. Authorities say that the victim was shot in the stomach.

So far the injuries are non-life threatening and no arrests have been made after the shooting, police said.

