PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Most OB-GYNs worried about abortion ruling effects, survey says

FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within...
FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most OB-GYNs are worried about the effects of revoking the federal right to an abortion, according to a survey by KFF.

The organization surveyed hundreds of practicing OB-GYNs nationwide about their experiences since the Supreme Court decision last year.

More than two-thirds said the ruling has worsened their ability to respond to pregnancy-related emergencies and exacerbated pregnancy-related mortality.

About a quarter of OB-GYNs said they had patients who could not get the abortion they wanted. Half of those were in states where abortion is banned.

In general, more than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care, and many are also concerned that this will make it harder to attract new OB-GYNs to the field.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge on Howard Gap River over the North Pacolet River in Polk County was damaged by...
North Carolina bridge closed indefinitely after flood damage
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
‘It’s beyond cruel’: Inside an N.C. wilderness therapy program for teens
An apparent funnel cloud appeared over Lake Norman in the Cornelius area on Monday evening.
Apparent funnel cloud forms over Lake Norman, flash flooding reported Monday night
stock photo.
Indictment: 4 face federal charges for $17m bank fraud scheme
Police are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.
Police investigating deadly shooting in North Charlotte

Latest News

‘Listen to the people’: Huntersville residents voice concerns at Lagoona Bay public hearing
Man dies after shooting inside Gaston County home, police say
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old NC boy
Rock Hill man accused of killing two, injuring 3-year-old in crash to appear in court
Reporter discusses Alito private jet flight