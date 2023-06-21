PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Medic: Shooting investigation underway in Charlotte, one dead

Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg EMS Agency (Medic) has confirmed that one person has died following a shooting.

It happened off Finnigan Road in the Bradfield Farms area of Charlotte.

WBTV has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app and be alerted first to any breaking news updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge on Howard Gap River over the North Pacolet River in Polk County was damaged by...
North Carolina bridge closed indefinitely after flood damage
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
‘It’s beyond cruel’: Inside an N.C. wilderness therapy program for teens
stock photo.
Indictment: 4 face federal charges for $17m bank fraud scheme
WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner sits down with House Speaker Tim Moore.
Exclusive: Moore breaks silence, responds to lawsuit allegations
An apparent funnel cloud appeared over Lake Norman in the Cornelius area on Monday evening.
Apparent funnel cloud forms over Lake Norman, flash flooding reported Monday night

Latest News

The adopted city budget of $108,695,411 includes a balanced general fund budget of $54,665,939.
Salisbury City Council approves its Fiscal Year 2024 budget
CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus
CMPD: No charges expected against CATS bus driver involved in shootout
‘Listen to the people’: Huntersville residents voice concerns at Lagoona Bay public hearing
Man dies after shooting inside Gaston County home, police say