Man dies after shooting inside Gaston County home, police say

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has died after he was shot inside a Gaston County home early Wednesday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers received a call around 12:07 a.m. regarding a shooting in the 1600 block of Eastway Drive in Dallas, which is just off Old Spencer Mountain Road.

Once at the scene, officers found 25-year-old Christopher Knox Wery with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center where he died shortly after.

Dallas Police are continuing to investigate the incident along with Gaston County Police.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Sgt. Chris Burgess of Dallas Police at 704-922-3116.

