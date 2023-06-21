PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man admits drunk driving in crash killing Upstate softball players

A man who hit and killed two Upstate student-athletes in 2020 pleaded guilty on Wednesday to driving under the influence.
By Amanda Shaw and Brookley Cromer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The man who hit and killed two Upstate student-athletes in 2020 pleaded guilty on Wednesday to driving under the influence.

In February 2020, Yuriy Karpik was driving drunk when he crossed the center line on Southport Road and hit a Ford Mustang head-on. Mia Stokes and Grace Revels, both softball players for USC Union, were killed in the crash.

Officials said Karpik was driving 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Yuriy Karpik is charged with DUI in a collision that killed two USC-Union softball players.
Yuriy Karpik is charged with DUI in a collision that killed two USC-Union softball players.(Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

Two other victims in the Mustang, including Stokes’ twin sister, were injured in the crash. The victims’ families filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Karpik, which has since been settled.

Karpik was initially scheduled to go to trial in 2022, however, it was postponed.

Collision on Woodley Road near SC-295 in Spartanburg County on Feb. 7, 2020
Collision on Woodley Road near SC-295 in Spartanburg County on Feb. 7, 2020(FOX Carolina News)

On Wednesday, Karpik pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in death and DUI with great bodily injury. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, although he will be eligible for parole in 14 years. He received credit for the three years served in the Spartanburg County jail.

Once released, Karpik will serve 5 years of home detention followed by 5 years of probation. He was also ordered to pay a $60,000 fine.

