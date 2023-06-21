PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘Listen to the people’: Huntersville residents voice concerns at Lagoona Bay public hearing

Former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton was among those who spoke during Tuesday’s meeting.
Huntersville residents spoke during Tuesday's town board meeting regarding the proposed Lagoona Bay project.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people showed up to speak at a public hearing on Tuesday evening regarding the proposal of a 270-acre resort in Huntersville.

Since news of the plans to build the Lagoona Bay Beach Club reached the community, many town residents have voiced their opposition to the proposed project.

Tuesday offered residents a second opportunity to share those concerns in front of town officials, many of whom are worried such a massive development could have a negative impact on traffic in the area.

The proposed project would sit east of Interstate 77, partially along Sam Furr Road.

The developer, Jake Palillo, envisions an $800 million mixed-use community spanning 270 acres. It would include a 200-room luxury hotel and conference center, 250 custom single-family homes, luxury apartments, townhomes and condos.

At the center of everything would be a private Lagoona Bay Club with a 10-acre freshwater lagoon.

One woman who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting said more than 5,300 people signed a petition against approving the project.

“You said listen to the people. 5,300 people have signed my petition, 5,300,” she told town officials. “That is more than the number of people that come out and vote during a municipal election. So, if you are going to be listening to the people, maybe listen to those people.”

Meanwhile, Palillo has said in the past that the Lagoona Bay development would add to the quality of life in the area.

In the past though, town officials have also been wary of the project, citing potential traffic and infrastructure issues, and arguing the development isn’t consistent with either the 2040 Community Plan or the N.C. 73 Corridor Plan because of the density.

Former NASCAR driver and current NBC analyst Jeff Burton was among those who signed up to speak.

“Years ago...they developed a plan to manage and organize that growth,” he said. “It was really smart to do that. There was a ton of money, time and energy spent developing that plan. It was well-thought-out with input from the citizens. The citizens gave their ideas and what they liked and didn’t like. The 2040 plan was created and it’s my view that it’s imperative that this board recognize and respect the plan for the approval or denial of any request.”

“If you approve this plan or any plan that goes against the 2040 plan, it’s open season,” Burton continued. “You may as well crumple it up and throw it away. We have to have discipline so we have the end result that we worked so hard to get.”

No decisions were made at Tuesday’s meeting, but a final vote could come in July.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

