Johnson C. Smith University names alum next president

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s Johnson C. Smith University has named its next president, the school announced Wednesday.

Dr. Valerie Kinloch, a JCSU alum and member of its Board of Trustees, will serve as the university’s 15th president, effective Aug. 1, 2023.

“It’s a dream come true to be invited to lead one of the finest Historically Black Colleges and Universities in America – and at the same time come home,” Kinloch said. “My years at JCSU were some of the best of my life. This university set me on course to grow beyond anything I could imagine, so it is incredibly gratifying to return and give back to the institution that helped make me who I am.”

Kinloch currently works as the Dean of the School of Education at the University of Pittsburgh, where she has led academic transformation, recruited top faculty, exceeded fundraising goals, overhauled operations, and overseen more than $9 million in capital projects and renovations.

The Board of Trustees chose Kinloch for the position in a unanimous decision.

“Valerie’s proven leadership, deep background in academia, and intimate knowledge of Johnson C. Smith University gives her the expertise and credibility to continue our transformation,” Chairman Steven Boyd said. “She is a dynamic leader and change agent pure and simple. She will help us continue to elevate the quality of education we provide as we deliver on our promise to mold the next generation of leaders for this community and beyond.”

Kinloch will take over the position previously held by Clarence D. Armbrister, who served in the role for five years.

“We need to make space for innovation and for different types of learning – not just inside of classrooms but also through internships, experiential engagements, and job placements with businesses, organizations and community groups with whom we have deep relationships,” Kinloch said. “We have to support critical thinking and provide an education that prepares students for the careers they want and that the community needs. We also have to encourage students to pursue even higher forms of education.”

She graduated from JCSU in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in English and Literature, before earning her master’s and doctorate degree at Wayne State University.

Beginning July 1, Boyd will take over as the interim president until Kinloch’s official start date.

