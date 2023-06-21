Heavy flooding causes Kannapolis communities to evacuate

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – The dozens of residents who were evacuated Tuesday due to flooding in Kannapolis are back in their homes or with family and friends, city officials said.

According to information from the city, the situation in Kannapolis “significantly improved” overnight and Wednesday morning.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, only West 22nd Street and Cadillac Street remain closed due to damage to culverts.

Flooding in parts of Kannapolis forced 30 residents out of their homes on Tuesday. The Kannapolis Fire Department says a lot of what the area saw was run-off water.

Crews say the flooding in Kannapolis that forced dozens out of their homes on Tuesday was mostly due to run-off water. (City of Kannapolis)

While much of that run-off has receded, some people are afraid more flooding could be on the way.

“I couldn’t sleep last night; I was awake every 15, 20 minutes,” resident Steve Hurn said.

He has been in his home near the Irish Buffalo Creek for three years. Spillover from that creek forced residents out of their homes. Hurn lives on the other side of the creek and fears his neighborhood could be next.

“It’s really scary because … especially now the runoff pond that’s right over this way is pretty full so there’s really nowhere for it to go,” he said.

People inside of the Town and Country Mobile Home area were hit the hardest by Tuesday’s overflow, with debris covering the road.

With more rain coming Wednesday, Hurn says he feels his community isn’t out of the woods yet.

Cabarrus and Rowan counties remain under a Flood Watch from now until Thursday, June 22. This means that flash flooding may occur at any time due to the excessive rainfall that is occurring in Kannapolis and the region, city leaders said.

Four inches of rain is possible between now and Thursday.

Residents interested in receiving emergency alerts from the city of Kannapolis can register here.

