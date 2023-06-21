PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Heavy flooding causes Kannapolis communities to evacuate

Flooding in parts of Kannapolis forced 30 residents out of their homes on Tuesday.
The Kannapolis Fire Department says a lot of what the area saw was run-off water.
By WBTV Web Staff and Faith Alford
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – The dozens of residents who were evacuated Tuesday due to flooding in Kannapolis are back in their homes or with family and friends, city officials said.

According to information from the city, the situation in Kannapolis “significantly improved” overnight and Wednesday morning.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, only West 22nd Street and Cadillac Street remain closed due to damage to culverts.

Flooding in parts of Kannapolis forced 30 residents out of their homes on Tuesday. The Kannapolis Fire Department says a lot of what the area saw was run-off water.

Crews say the flooding in Kannapolis that forced dozens out of their homes on Tuesday was...
Crews say the flooding in Kannapolis that forced dozens out of their homes on Tuesday was mostly due to run-off water. (City of Kannapolis)

Related: 30 evacuated from Kannapolis homes due to flooding

While much of that run-off has receded, some people are afraid more flooding could be on the way.

“I couldn’t sleep last night; I was awake every 15, 20 minutes,” resident Steve Hurn said.

He has been in his home near the Irish Buffalo Creek for three years. Spillover from that creek forced residents out of their homes. Hurn lives on the other side of the creek and fears his neighborhood could be next.

“It’s really scary because … especially now the runoff pond that’s right over this way is pretty full so there’s really nowhere for it to go,” he said.

People inside of the Town and Country Mobile Home area were hit the hardest by Tuesday’s overflow, with debris covering the road.

With more rain coming Wednesday, Hurn says he feels his community isn’t out of the woods yet.

Cabarrus and Rowan counties remain under a Flood Watch from now until Thursday, June 22. This means that flash flooding may occur at any time due to the excessive rainfall that is occurring in Kannapolis and the region, city leaders said.

Four inches of rain is possible between now and Thursday.

Residents interested in receiving emergency alerts from the city of Kannapolis can register here.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

While much of that run-off has receded, some people are afraid more flooding could be on the way.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge on Howard Gap River over the North Pacolet River in Polk County was damaged by...
North Carolina bridge closed indefinitely after flood damage
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
‘It’s beyond cruel’: Inside an N.C. wilderness therapy program for teens
stock photo.
Indictment: 4 face federal charges for $17m bank fraud scheme
WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner sits down with House Speaker Tim Moore.
Exclusive: Moore breaks silence, responds to lawsuit allegations
An apparent funnel cloud appeared over Lake Norman in the Cornelius area on Monday evening.
Apparent funnel cloud forms over Lake Norman, flash flooding reported Monday night

Latest News

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the corner of Laurel Lane and Quail Woods Road.
Police search for person who shot 2 teens in Gastonia
CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus
CMPD: No charges expected against CATS bus driver involved in shootout
Police said an Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy
Breaking News
Medic: Shooting investigation underway in Charlotte, one dead