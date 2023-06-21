Gastonia church group helping homeless sued by city, fined thousands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The city of Gastonia is suing Faith, Hope and Love Community Enrichment Ministries, a church group aimed at helping the homeless, after they say the church violated city rules.

The church, also facing nearly $60,000 in fines, said their goal is to provide basic necessities, along with education, mental health and other services to the most vulnerable in Gastonia.

“The church allowed us to stay there. They fed us, clothed us, gave us a place to take a shower,” said Jeffrey Stephens, who says he’s experienced homelessness since January.

However, in a lawsuit obtained by WBTV, the city of Gastonia alleges the trailers on the church’s property are not permitted to be there, or be used to live in.

Other violations outside of the lawsuit detail uncleaned trash and debris on the property.

The church claims they applied for permits for the trailers but never heard back.

Several gathered outside the Gaston County courthouse ahead of a city council meeting Tuesday night to rally against this action.

“Everybody’s family got someone who’s homeless. Everybody’s family’s got someone on drugs. Everybody’s family got someone with mental health disease,” said Moses Colbert, the pastor who runs the operation.

They’re hurting and they’re confused and they need help.”

Colbert and other church members worry if the city shuts down the operation altogether, close to 100 people will have nowhere else to turn.

Colbert has asked the city to work with him to help the homeless population in Gastonia.

In court, a first hearing with the city and the church group was held in June. That hearing will be continued August 7th.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.