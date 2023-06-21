First Alert Weather Days remain in place as risk for flooding continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More rain is on the way Wednesday, continuing what has already been a wet week, and bringing more risk for flooding.

Through Friday : Rain, heavy at times, risk for more flooding

Flood Watch : 2-4+ inches of additional rainfall possible

Temperatures: Very cool today, gradual warm-up follows

An upper-level low pressure system – cut off from any real steering currents – is parked over north Georgia this morning, bringing more rain and unseasonably cool temperatures to the Carolinas.

Temperatures and rain chances over the next week (WBTV First Alert Weather)

With the stubborn storm in no hurry to leave the region, a Flood Watch remains in effect for all counties from Charlotte/Mecklenburg to the north/west, and First Alert Weather Days are in place through Thursday.

As for today, gusty, cooler easterly breezes up to 25 mph will put the clamps on any severe weather risk, but numerous rounds of showers and non-severe thunderstorms are still likely and flooding will continue to be a concern.

Afternoon temperatures will only get back to the upper 60s in the foothills and low to middle 70s in the Charlotte area, nearly 20 degrees below normal for late June.

Showers and gusty breezes will continue tonight with lows in the low to middle 60s.

A Flood Watch is in place through Thursday afternoon (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Optimistically, as the pesky upper-level storm system slowly pulls away, the period from Thursday into Friday should bring incremental warming coupled with gradually-lowering rain chances, though both days still offer at least scattered showers and thunderstorms, and a continued risk for heavy pockets of rain.

Highs Thursday should inch up into the middle 70s and top out close to 80 degrees on Friday.

Much lower storm chances and more sunshine are in the forecast for the weekend with seasonal afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s.

A new cold front, perhaps with more showers and strong storms, could impact the WBTV viewing area on Monday.

Stay safe and have a great hump day!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

