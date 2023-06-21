First Alert Weather Days: Flooding threat remains as rain continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days remain in place for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday.

Through Friday : Rain, heavy at times, risk for more flooding

Flood Watch : 1 to 4+ inches of additional rainfall possible

Temperatures: Very cool today, upper 80s and humid early next week.

Several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible as an upper-level low-pressure system – cut off from any real steering currents – sits in place over the southeast.

An additional one to four-plus inches of rain is possible through the end of Thursday. (Source: WBTV)

A Flood Watch remains in effect for all counties from Charlotte/Mecklenburg on north/west and First Alert Weather Days are in play right through Thursday. Some of the latest data is showing temperatures climbing into the middle and even upper 80s moving into the weekend. Humidity levels will also increase over the weekend.

Winds will continue to gust near 25 mph through the afternoon and that will help limit the severe weather risk. After some lower rain chances during the afternoon/evening, another round of heavy rain is expected late Wednesday night and into Thursday. Flooding will continue to be a concern.

A new cold front, perhaps with more showers and strong storms, could impact the WBTV viewing area on Monday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.