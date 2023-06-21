PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Days: Flooding risk continues next few days

A Flood Watch is in place for our central and western counties through Thursday as an additional 2 to 4+ inches of rainfall is expected.
Our stretch of unsettled weather continues as a low-pressure system is parked just to our west.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The flooding risk continues as periods of rain are likely through the end of the week.

  • WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Rounds of rain, below-average
  • FRIDAY: Slightly warmer, rain remains likely at times
  • WEEKEND: Heating up, scattered storm chances

Our stretch of unsettled weather continues as a low-pressure system is parked just to our west. This has allowed yet another day of heavy rainfall for parts of the area. Several inches of rain have fallen (up to about 5+ inches in spots) and more rain is on the way.

A Flood Watch is in place for our central and western counties through Thursday as an additional 2 to 4+ inches of rainfall is expected. Make sure you can hear and respond to any warnings over the next couple of days, especially as you’ll want to know where to avoid flooded roadways.

Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 70s through Thursday before the low finally pulls away as we wrap up the work week. Highs will rebound back into the low 80s by Friday afternoon and well into the 80s by this weekend.

Weekend rain chances look much slimmer, with only widely scattered showers and storms possible.

A cold front will bring another round of rain and storms our way by the start of next week.

