First Alert Weather Days: Flood Watch remains in effect until Thursday

By Eric Garlick
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days remain in place for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday.

  • Through Friday: Rain, heavy at times, risk for more flooding
  • Flood Watch: 1 to 4+ inches of additional rainfall possible
  • Temperatures: Very cool today, upper 80s and humid early next week.

Several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible as an upper-level low-pressure system – cut off from any real steering currents – sits in place over the southeast.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for all counties from Charlotte/Mecklenburg on north/west and First Alert Weather Days are in play right through Thursday. Some of the latest data is showing temperatures climbing into the middle and even upper 80s moving into the weekend. Humidity levels will also increase over the weekend.

Winds will continue to gust near 25 mph through the afternoon and that will help limit the severe weather risk. After some lower rain chances during the afternoon/evening. Another round of heavy rain is expected late Wednesday Night and into Thursday. Flooding will continue to be a concern.

A new cold front, perhaps with more showers and strong storms, could impact the WBTV viewing area on Monday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

