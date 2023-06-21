PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Construction equipment stolen from Lincoln County job site

The machine was stolen from a construction site off Startown Road in Lincoln County on Monday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are working to track down an expensive piece of construction equipment that was taken from a Lincoln County work site earlier this week.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the site off Startown Road on Monday.

The site manager told authorities that a red Dingo Ditch Witch was stolen around 1:30 a.m.

A GPS tracker on the machine led officials to Robinson Road in Catawba County, but after arriving at the location, deputies found that the tracking device had been removed and the Dingo was not there.

The machine, which has a value of $65,000, is still missing.

Anyone with information about the theft or potential suspects is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Related: Police: Man stole $20K worth of tools from truck at Gastonia Lowe’s

