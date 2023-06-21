PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: No charges expected against CATS bus driver involved in shootout

Video from inside the bus shows a passenger arguing with the driver before pulling out a handgun.
CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus
CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police don’t anticipate charges being filed against a Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver who was involved in a shootout with a passenger on a bus last month.

The May 18 shooting happened on Outlets Boulevard near Charlotte Premium Outlets.

Video from inside the bus shows a passenger arguing with the driver before pulling out a handgun.

The driver pulls out a handgun in response and the two are seen on the video exchanging gunfire.

CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus last week.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, after consulting with the district attorney’s office, the department does not anticipate charges against the CATS bus driver at this time.

Both the driver and the passenger were injured in the shooting.

The passenger, later identified as Omarri Tobias, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats, and carrying a concealed firearm.

According to CATS officials, employees are not allowed to have weapons while working.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge on Howard Gap River over the North Pacolet River in Polk County was damaged by...
North Carolina bridge closed indefinitely after flood damage
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
‘It’s beyond cruel’: Inside an N.C. wilderness therapy program for teens
stock photo.
Indictment: 4 face federal charges for $17m bank fraud scheme
WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner sits down with House Speaker Tim Moore.
Exclusive: Moore breaks silence, responds to lawsuit allegations
An apparent funnel cloud appeared over Lake Norman in the Cornelius area on Monday evening.
Apparent funnel cloud forms over Lake Norman, flash flooding reported Monday night

Latest News

The adopted city budget of $108,695,411 includes a balanced general fund budget of $54,665,939.
Salisbury City Council approves its Fiscal Year 2024 budget
‘Listen to the people’: Huntersville residents voice concerns at Lagoona Bay public hearing
Man dies after shooting inside Gaston County home, police say
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old NC boy