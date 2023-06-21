CMPD: No charges expected against CATS bus driver involved in shootout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police don’t anticipate charges being filed against a Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver who was involved in a shootout with a passenger on a bus last month.

The May 18 shooting happened on Outlets Boulevard near Charlotte Premium Outlets.

Video from inside the bus shows a passenger arguing with the driver before pulling out a handgun.

The driver pulls out a handgun in response and the two are seen on the video exchanging gunfire.

CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus last week.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, after consulting with the district attorney’s office, the department does not anticipate charges against the CATS bus driver at this time.

Both the driver and the passenger were injured in the shooting.

The passenger, later identified as Omarri Tobias, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats, and carrying a concealed firearm.

According to CATS officials, employees are not allowed to have weapons while working.

