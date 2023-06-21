Block Love Charlotte utilizing ‘game changer’ funds to help decrease poverty

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The city of Charlotte has decided to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to invest in four local nonprofits.

The city is using nearly half a million dollars to help those organizations continue their mission. Those organizations are Block Love Charlotte, For the Struggle, The Males Place, Carolina Metro Reds and Crisis Assistance Ministry.

Block Love Charlotte will get $230,000. The founder of the nonprofit calls this a game changer.

“A lot of the individuals that we support out here, they have families,” Block Love Charlotte founder Deborah Phillips said. “They have jobs. They just need that connection so they can end the cycle of homelessness and there may be something or someone I know that could assist them in coming out of the situation that they are in, but I do it because it really is the right thing to do.”

Block Love Charlotte sets up shop most days on North Tryon Street and Montford Point. Between 80 and 100 people show up each time to get a meal and to inquire about other services they need. Phillips believes what her nonprofit does gives a lift to those looking for assistance.

“What they have in their hands and in their hearts means something to this community,” Phillips said. “We have artists in the streets, so one of the first people we want to invest in is an artist. He’s a gentleman who wants to get a clothing line off and running.”

Phillips says the $230,000 infusion of cash will take their mission to the next level. The founder adds that the people she serves have jobs and are not able to connect with the services that are available during regular hours.

The money from the city will allow Block Love Charlotte to open their facility on Graham Street after business hours to offer people help from housing to employment. They have other plans too.

“We are going to offer support classes,” Phillips said. “We are going to have life coaching. We are going to have some business classes. We want to get some people with some entrepreneur skills back out here.”

Last year, Block Love Charlotte passed out about 220,000 meals. In addition to food, the nonprofit also helps out with clothing, transportation, and temporary housing. Phillips told the people on the block about the gift from Charlotte city leaders.

“We are a family out here,” Phillips said. “Every win that we get we are going to celebrate big. And we are going to celebrate together because they know I am bringing the resources to them. And our team, we are out here every night. For them this $230,000 - it is for them and they are excited and happy.”

Phillips said her organization had no idea about the city passing out money.

She didn’t go looking for the funds. Phillips said one day she received a call asking her to put in a monetary request. That request turned into $230,000.

“We are so very grateful for whoever put our name in the room where it needed to be at the time,” Phillips said. “It needed to be there. This is huge for us.”

Charlotte politicians are excited to help out these local nonprofits.

“I am pleased this funding has been able to help so many of our non-profit partners and their constituents in the community,” said Council Member Dimple Ajmera, chair of the city’s Budget, Governance, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee. “I’m especially grateful that the city’s strong financial foundation has allowed us to use much of the federal relief funding we received to directly impact the community, and a lesser amount to offset the impacts of the pandemic on city operations.”

The city says this is a one-time funding. With that in mind, Block Love Charlotte says the money will motivate them more to carry out its mission.

“If we love more, we can do more,” Phillips said. “We can get along more. We can respect each other more and we can provide more and there will be less of what we are seeing now.”

