Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old NC boy

The Fayetteville boy has been missing since about June 14.
Fayetteville Police are searching for missing 3-year-old Robert Paul Walker Jr.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy after he was allegedly abducted by his father in Fayetteville.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers received a call around 1 a.m. Wednesday stating that Robert Paul Walker Jr. had been taken.

Police said an investigation revealed the boy was abducted on or about June 14.

His father, 46-year-old Robert Paul Walker, is accused of taking the child. He is believed to be driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with tinted windows and damaged to the front end. It has a N.C. license plate numbered ‘KCA-3424.’

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes.

Robert Paul Walker
Robert Paul Walker(Fayetteville Police Department)

The boy has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Walker for kidnapping.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either the father or son should call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1802.

