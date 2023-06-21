PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy

His father, 46-year-old Robert Paul Parker, was accused of taking the child.
Police said an Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina boy has been canceled.
Police said an Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina boy has been canceled.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 3-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his father in Fayetteville.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers received a call around 1 a.m. Wednesday stating that Robert Paul Parker Jr. had been taken.

Police said an investigation revealed the boy was abducted on or about June 14.

His father, 46-year-old Robert Paul Parker, was accused of taking the child.

By Wednesday afternoon, Fayetteville Police said the Amber Alert had been rescinded. Officers said custodial issues occurred in Hoke County, where an active domestic violence protection order was also issued that lists Robert Parker as the defendant.

The Fayetteville Police Department has been in contact with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office with all relevant information, according to a social media post.

Robert Paul Parker
Robert Paul Parker(Fayetteville Police Department)

The boy has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Parker for kidnapping.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either the father or son should call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1802.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge on Howard Gap River over the North Pacolet River in Polk County was damaged by...
North Carolina bridge closed indefinitely after flood damage
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
‘It’s beyond cruel’: Inside an N.C. wilderness therapy program for teens
stock photo.
Indictment: 4 face federal charges for $17m bank fraud scheme
WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner sits down with House Speaker Tim Moore.
Exclusive: Moore breaks silence, responds to lawsuit allegations
An apparent funnel cloud appeared over Lake Norman in the Cornelius area on Monday evening.
Apparent funnel cloud forms over Lake Norman, flash flooding reported Monday night

Latest News

Spillover from Irish Buffalo Creek in Kannapolis led to flooding in a mobile home community.
Heavy flooding causes Kannapolis communities to evacuate
CATS video released shows a shooting that took place on a bus
CMPD: No charges expected against CATS bus driver involved in shootout
Breaking News
Medic: Shooting investigation underway in Charlotte, one dead
The adopted city budget of $108,695,411 includes a balanced general fund budget of $54,665,939.
Salisbury City Council approves its Fiscal Year 2024 budget