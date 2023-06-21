‘Access Charlotte’ to provide free internet, wi-fi to 5,000+ households

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte city leaders have launched a scaled-up program to provide free internet and wireless access to thousands of households.

On Wednesday, the city announced Access Charlotte, which is building off a small-scale pilot program, will improve and size up to provide free Spectrum Internet and Advanced Wi-Fi to over 5,000 households and 15 community spaces.

Using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the city will implement the two-year program to pay for in-home internet, as well as allocate dollars toward efforts related to digital navigators, according to information from the city of Charlotte.

Households in the Access Charlotte program area are eligible for this initiative regardless of whether they are current Spectrum customers, a news release stated.

Those who are not current customers can sign up to request a self-installation kit and start receiving the service by calling (855) 326-5115 or visiting a specialized Spectrum website. Current customers will automatically be included in the program.

“We are so excited about launching Access Charlotte on this scale,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said in a statement. “This is an initiative that can help solve a glaring divide in our community and improve the quality of life for our residents.”

In addition to free internet access with no modem fees, data caps or contracts, Access Charlotte program participants will be served by digital navigators, city leaders said.

Digital navigators are individuals whose purpose is to help meet digital needs such as technical support, education surrounding other available resources, and digital literacy training. Assistance can be requested from a digital navigator by calling 311 or using the CLT+ app.

For more information on addressing the city’s digital divide, visit the Smart Charlotte website.

