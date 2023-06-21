PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
38-year-old man dies after getting caught in rip current, officials say

FILE PHOTO - A 38-year-old man died after North Carolina officials said he was caught in a rip...
FILE PHOTO - A 38-year-old man died after North Carolina officials said he was caught in a rip current.(NOAA)
By WECT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A 38-year-old died after he was caught in a rip current near a barrier island off the coast of North Carolina, according to officials.

After receiving a 911 call, Pender County authorities responded to Lea Island near the Pender and New Hanover County line on Saturday for a water rescue of people stuck in a rip current.

First responders said they found a 38-year-old man, a 7-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl in need of rescue.

According to officials, the boy was taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries, and the girl was treated and released on the scene.

Bystanders had begun performing CPR on the man, and first responders took over when they arrived. However, they said resuscitation was unsuccessful and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The responding officials said they wanted to thank the bystanders on the scene for their quick actions and hard work to attempt to revive the man.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

