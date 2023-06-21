3 years later: Community prepares to remember the ‘Beatties Ford Four′

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - June 22, 2020, will be a date many in the community never forget.

Approximately 150 rounds of ammunition were fired into a crowd of about 400 on Beatties Ford Road, resulting in the deaths of four young people.

Two days before the third anniversary of the shooting, WBTV is talking to family members and finding out how the community will remember.

“I know it takes time but three years don’t you think that’s long enough?” says Charles Billings, a father of the one of the victims known as the “Beatties Ford Four.”

Billings claims he is still in the dark about what happened to his son Jamaa Cassell three years ago on Beatties Ford Road.

This plaque serves as a reminder of what happened and is also a reminder justice has not been served.

“Until we find out who did this here, can we get better results than what we are getting or can we get a little bit more respect than what we’re getting?” Billings said. “I’m going to feel the same way; I’m not going to rest until somebody comes and tells me what happened to my son.”

Three years later, Billings claims he has not received an update from police in about two-and-a-half years. While he and others wait for answers, there will be a community family fun day Saturday at the site of the crime to celebrate the four lives lost.

Three years ago this was a crime scene now it is a place of hurt for so many in the community.

“We want to bring a sense of hope to the community, a sense of hope to the families and a message to the city, the police department, the mayor, the higher-ups; do something, stay on it, don’t patch it up and sweep it under the rug like it did not happen,” says Mario Black, founder of the Million Youth March.

Saturday’s event will happen at the parking lot near the memorial sign and site located at Beatties Ford and Catherine Simmons roads. All are invited to attend. At 3:45 p.m. there will be a moment of silence for all four victims.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to the family’s concern, saying they are committed to finding those responsible.

They say while there have been no arrests or new information, there is a reward of up to $47,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

