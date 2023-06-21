PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

14th annual Salute From The Shore returns July 4

File photo
File photo(Source: Salute from the Shore/City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Independence Day tradition in South Carolina is returning on the upcoming holiday.

The popular Salute From The Shore military flyover will take off Tuesday, July 4, marking its 14th year.

Those along the beach will be able to spot military and civilian aircraft as they fly over the South Carolina coast from Cherry Grove down to Beaufort. In addition to F-16s and a C-17, this year’s event will also include two new aircraft including a Nanchag CJ-6 and a Focke Wulf FWP-149.

Organizers of the event also released a schedule, but those who want to watch are encouraged to arrive at their respective beaches early.

Salute from the Shore released its approximate start times for the upcoming 2023 flyover.
Salute from the Shore released its approximate start times for the upcoming 2023 flyover.(Salute From The Shore)

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge on Howard Gap River over the North Pacolet River in Polk County was damaged by...
North Carolina bridge closed indefinitely after flood damage
A group of campers are seen outside during a Trails Carolina program.
‘It’s beyond cruel’: Inside an N.C. wilderness therapy program for teens
stock photo.
Indictment: 4 face federal charges for $17m bank fraud scheme
An apparent funnel cloud appeared over Lake Norman in the Cornelius area on Monday evening.
Apparent funnel cloud forms over Lake Norman, flash flooding reported Monday night
WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner sits down with House Speaker Tim Moore.
Exclusive: Moore breaks silence, responds to lawsuit allegations

Latest News

‘Listen to the people’: Huntersville residents voice concerns at Lagoona Bay public hearing
Man dies after shooting inside Gaston County home, police say
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old NC boy
Rock Hill man accused of killing two, injuring 3-year-old in crash to appear in court
The machine was stolen from a construction site off Startown Road in Lincoln County on Monday...
Construction equipment stolen from Lincoln County job site