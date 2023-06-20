SCDNR conducting free boats inspections July 4th weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will be conducting courtesy boat inspections on July 4th weekend.
Officials say the inspections are in an effort to keep people and waterways safe and you can get your boat inspected at public boat landings July 1, July 2, and July 4 usually from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. around the state.
SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations.
If a boat is not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Officials said boat owners will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.
SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.
The inspections will be conducted at the following stations:
Saturday, July 1:
- Beaufort County: Lemon Island Landing, Chechessee River, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Charleston County: Wapoo Cut Landing, Intracoastal Waterway (ICW): 10 a.m. to Noon
- Horry County: Bass Pro Shop Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon
- Lexington County: Larry Coon Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Marion County: Galivants Ferry Landing, Little Pee Dee River, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Pickens County: Twin Lakes Landing, Lake Hartwell, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Richland County: Lighthouse Marina Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon
Sunday, July 2:
- Charleston County: Buck Hall Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, McClellanville, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Charleston County: John P. Limehouse Landing, Intracoastal Waterway/Stono River, Johns Island, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Darlington County: Highway 34/Cashua Ferry Landing, Great Pee Dee River, Darlington, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Georgetown County: Carroll A. Campbell Landing, Sampit River, Georgetown, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove Marina Landing, Lake Wateree, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Lexington County: Dreher Island State Park Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Oconee County: South Cove County Park Landing, Lake Keowee, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Saluda County: SCE&G #4 Riverbend Boat Ramp, Lake Murray, Batesburg-Leesville, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon
- York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon
Tuesday, July 4:
- Berkeley County: William H. Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, Moncks Corner, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Charleston County: Remleys Point Boat Ramp, Charleston Harbor, Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Chesterfield County: Lake H.B. Robinson Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Horry County: Johnny Causey Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, North Myrtle Beach, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Laurens County: River Fork Landing, Lake Greenwood
- Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon
- Lexington County: Larry Coon Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Oconee County: Devils Fork State Park Landing, Lake Jocassee, 8-10 a.m.
- Orangeburg County: Santee State Park Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon
- York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon
Saturday, July 15:
- Beaufort County: Battery Creek Boat Landing, Beaufort Water Festival, Port Royal, 10 a.m. to Noon
