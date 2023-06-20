PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Public hearing scheduled for tonight regarding proposed Lagoona Bay development

Huntersville residents will have a chance to voice their concerns on Tuesday evening.
Town officials held a public hearing on June 5 regarding the proposed Lagoona Bay resort.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents of Huntersville will have another opportunity to voice their opinions regarding the proposed Lagoona Bay development on Tuesday evening.

According to the Town of Huntersville’s meeting agenda, there will be time for public hearing during tonight’s session.

The proposed project would sit east of Interstate 77, partially along Sam Furr Road.

The developer, Jake Palillo, envisions an $800 million mixed-use community spanning 270 acres. It would include a 200-room luxury hotel and conference center, 250 custom single-family homes, luxury apartments, townhomes and condos.

At the center of everything would be a private Lagoona Bay Club with a 10-acre freshwater lagoon.

During a prior public hearing on June 5, residents expressed concerns about traffic the proposed development could bring.

“We came here to get away from the pollution, from the traffic and congestion, and for all the greenery here,” Huntersville resident Linda Lucas said at the earlier meeting.

Town officials were also wary of the project, citing potential traffic and infrastructure issues, and arguing the development isn’t consistent with either the 2040 Community Plan or the N.C. 73 Corridor Plan because of the density.

Palillo, however, said the proposal is perfect for the growing area and offers upscale living for families.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the second time residents will have a chance to argue their positions in front of officials. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will also be livestreamed on the town’s YouTube channel.

WBTV previously reported that a final vote on the proposed project could happen in July.

