Police searching for suspect accused of shooting into east Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a male suspect they believe was shot into an east Charlotte apartment complex earlier this month.

According to Crime Stoppers, the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on June 9, in the 4000 block of Sunridge Lane, which is just off Milton Road near North Sharon Amity Road.

CMPD needs your help identifying this suspect who was involved in a shooting on June 9, 2023 around 2:45pm in the 4000 block of Sunridge Ln. ☎ Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with your anonymous tip for 💰 leading to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/vafaEgV1kE — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) June 20, 2023

A police report indicated that the shooting occurred when a person shot into at least one apartment unit on Sunridge Lane.

The report stated that five people were inside the units when the shots were fired.

No injuries were reported, but three vehicles were damaged in the gunfire.

Investigators have yet to identify the suspect.

A cash reward could be available for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

