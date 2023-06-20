PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police searching for suspect accused of shooting into east Charlotte apartment complex

A police report indicated nobody was hurt in the incident.
Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting into a Charlotte apartment complex on...
Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting into a Charlotte apartment complex on June 9.(Crime Stoppers)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a male suspect they believe was shot into an east Charlotte apartment complex earlier this month.

According to Crime Stoppers, the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on June 9, in the 4000 block of Sunridge Lane, which is just off Milton Road near North Sharon Amity Road.

A police report indicated that the shooting occurred when a person shot into at least one apartment unit on Sunridge Lane.

The report stated that five people were inside the units when the shots were fired.

No injuries were reported, but three vehicles were damaged in the gunfire.

Investigators have yet to identify the suspect.

A cash reward could be available for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Related: Police looking to identify suspect shown firing several shots at Steele Creek apartments

