Police investigating homicide in north Charlotte

The incident happened on Old Statesville Road near Hucks Road.
Police are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 9800 block of Old Statesville Road, which is near the intersection of Hucks Road.

Police did not say what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

