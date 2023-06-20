Police find three pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Gaston County drug arrest.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County police made an arrest after an opioid drug trafficking operation this weekend.

On Saturday, June 16th, authorities charged Mexican national Miguel Angel Hernandez-Reyes with numerous drug trafficking charges as well as resisting a public officer.

Authorities found that Hernandez-Reyes had three pounds of fentanyl and three pounds methamphetamine.

The drugs that were seized had a total street value of $270,000.

Hernandez-Reyes is currently in custody and held without bond at the Gaston County Jail.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.