Police find three pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Gaston County drug arrest.

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County police made an arrest after an opioid drug trafficking operation this weekend.

On Saturday, June 16th, authorities charged Mexican national Miguel Angel Hernandez-Reyes with numerous drug trafficking charges as well as resisting a public officer.

Authorities found that Hernandez-Reyes had three pounds of fentanyl and three pounds methamphetamine.

The drugs that were seized had a total street value of $270,000.

Hernandez-Reyes is currently in custody and held without bond at the Gaston County Jail.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

