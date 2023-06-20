PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Police: 2 hurt in Laurel Lane shooting in Gastonia

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Gastonia.
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Gastonia.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Two men were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Gastonia, authorities said.

According to Gastonia Police, the initial call for the shooting happened around 4:48 p.m. on Laurel Lane.

The victims suffered serious injuries, officers said.

No additional information was immediately available.

