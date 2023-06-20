Police: 2 hurt in Laurel Lane shooting in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Two men were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Gastonia, authorities said.

According to Gastonia Police, the initial call for the shooting happened around 4:48 p.m. on Laurel Lane.

The victims suffered serious injuries, officers said.

No additional information was immediately available.

