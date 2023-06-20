PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
North Carolina bridge closed indefinitely after flood damage

The Howard Gap Road bridge over the North Pacolet River was damaged by rising water levels.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina bridge is closed indefinitely after it was damaged by flooding this week.

According to the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the damage happened at the Howard Gap Road bridge stretching over the North Pacolet River in Polk County, near the Town of Tryon.

The NCDOT said engineers will examine the bridge after water recedes and then develop a plan to replace it.

Officials said it could take weeks or months to place the damaged structure.

The North Pacolet River reportedly reached water levels of 14.8 feet in that area just before sunrise on Tuesday, well-above it’s normal flow of 1.5 feet.

Parts of Scrivens Road and River Road in the Tryon area are also closed due to flooding.

The flooding threat remains active as more rain is forecasted for much of North Carolina through Thursday. Due to the predicted continuation of wet weather, much of the state is under a Flood Watch until Thursday afternoon.

Stay with WBTV both on-air and online for the latest forecast updates.

Also Read: Apparent funnel cloud forms over Lake Norman, flash flooding reported Monday night

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

