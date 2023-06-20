North Carolina bridge closed indefinitely after flood damage

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina bridge is closed indefinitely after it was damaged by flooding this week.

According to the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the damage happened at the Howard Gap Road bridge stretching over the North Pacolet River in Polk County, near the Town of Tryon.

The NCDOT said engineers will examine the bridge after water recedes and then develop a plan to replace it.

Officials said it could take weeks or months to place the damaged structure.

The North Pacolet River reportedly reached water levels of 14.8 feet in that area just before sunrise on Tuesday, well-above it’s normal flow of 1.5 feet.

Parts of Scrivens Road and River Road in the Tryon area are also closed due to flooding.

The flooding threat remains active as more rain is forecasted for much of North Carolina through Thursday. Due to the predicted continuation of wet weather, much of the state is under a Flood Watch until Thursday afternoon.

