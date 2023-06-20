PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at girlfriend, possessing drugs at Matthews hotel

The incident happened at the Sleep Inn early Saturday morning.
Michael Edward Montgomery
Michael Edward Montgomery(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at his girlfriend and was found to be in possession of several pounds of illegal drugs in Matthews over the weekend, police said.

According to the Matthews Police Department, officers responded to the Sleep Inn on Matthews Park Drive around 1:28 a.m. on Saturday regarding reports of a loud popping sound, presumed to be gunfire.

Once at the scene, police found a woman who said that she, her boyfriend and two small kids had just gotten to the hotel when her boyfriend shot at her following an argument.

Police identified the man as 29-year-old Michael Edward Montgomery and arrested him.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting.

During the investigation, police found that Montgomery was in possession of more than 300 grams of cocaine and more than four pounds of marijuana.

He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present.

Montgomery was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail later Saturday morning.

Jail records show that he remains in custody and was given a $250,000 bond.

